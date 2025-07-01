Africa: Mohammed Janabi Formally Assumes Office As Who Africa Regional Director

Mr Janabi was elected in May 2025 during a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Geneva

Tanzanian professor and cardiologist, Mohammed Janabi, has formally assumed office as the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

Mr Janabi took up the role on Monday, 30 June, bringing with him over three decades of leadership in clinical medicine, health policy, public health, and health systems development across Africa and beyond.

Announcing his assumption of office via his official X handle, Mr Janabi described the moment as a profound honour and responsibility.

"Today, I officially assumed office as @WHOAFRO Regional Director. It is a profound honour and responsibility to lead this critical work at a time when the health of our continent is more important than ever.

"My focus is clear: to build stronger, more resilient health systems, promote fairness in access to care, and foster collaboration across Africa and beyond," he wrote.

Janabi's Appointment

Mr Janabi's appointment follows a period of transition in the WHO Regional Office for Africa, which began after the sudden death of Regional Director-elect Faustine Ndugulile in November 2024.

In response to the leadership vacuum, WHO Member States in the African Region convened a special election session to select a new regional head.

Mr Janabi was elected in May 2025 during a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Geneva.

His nomination was submitted to the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, which met from 28 to 29 May 2025 in Geneva.

Upon confirmation, he was appointed to serve a five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment.

Mr Janabi emerged as the preferred candidate ahead of three other contenders; N'da Yao of Côte d'Ivoire, Mohammed Dramé of Guinea, and Moustafa Mijiyawa of Togo.

Priorities and professional track record

According to the WHO, Mr Janabi's leadership will focus on key priorities such as advancing universal health coverage, reducing maternal and child mortality, tackling both communicable and non-communicable diseases, and promoting climate-resilient health systems.

He is also expected to strengthen health security and emergency preparedness across the region.

In addition, he advocates for increased domestic financing for health, the promotion of local research and innovation, and stronger regional and global partnerships to address Africa's shared health challenges.

Before his appointment, Mr Janabi served as Senior Health Advisor to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and as Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, the country's largest referral facility.

He also led the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, which he founded and developed into a leading regional centre of excellence in cardiovascular care.