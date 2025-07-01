Somalia: Qatar's Amir Sends Congratulations to Presidents of Somalia

1 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir, meanwhile, sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir also sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir sent another cable of congratulations to HE Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of Canada Day.

(QNA)

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.