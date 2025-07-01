Somalia: Qatar's Amir Sends Congratulations to Presidents of Somalia

Doha — HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir, meanwhile, sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir also sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Amir sent another cable of congratulations to HE Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on the occasion of Canada Day.

(QNA)