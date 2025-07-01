Somalia: King Salman and Crown Prince Congratulate Somalia On Independence Day

Riyadh — The Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In their messages, the Saudi leadership expressed their best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Somalia and its people. They also reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties and strong bilateral relations between the two nations.