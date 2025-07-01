Ethiopia: Abiy's June Drive - Reform, Recognition, Renewal

In June 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spearheaded a series of high-impact initiatives, reflecting his government's unwavering commitment to advance economic transformation, technological innovation, strategic diplomacy, and sustainable national development. Throughout the month, the Premier also held wide-ranging consultations with key stakeholders to promote a culture of constructive dialogue and democratic political discourse.

Notably, the Prime Minister, alongside Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, senior government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps--officially launched this year's Green Legacy Initiative program, reaffirming Ethiopia's leadership in the climate resilience economy.

In the early days of June 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bestowed upon Mr. Bill Gates the Ethiopia Special Order -- the highest honor bestowed by the Ethiopian state in a ceremony held at the National Palace earlier tonight. The prestigious recognition celebrates the profound and enduring impact of the Gates Foundation's transformative work over the past 25 years in Ethiopia. The Foundation's efforts in healthcare, agriculture, digital ID, and innovation were highlighted, along with its strong, respectful partnership with Ethiopia.

The Rural Corridors Initiative--launched to enhance the livelihoods of rural communities--is now being scaled up nationwide. In June, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the construction of model rural villages across various zones in the Central Ethiopia Region as a key component of this initiative.

These affordable villages, built using locally sourced materials, aim to provide farmers with healthy, dignified living conditions. Surrounding areas are also undergoing a remarkable transformation, with thousands of hectares brought under irrigation, high-yield maize seed multiplication underway, and the cultivation of fruits and vegetables in full swing--turning a region once burdened by floods and droughts into a beacon of climate-resilient and sustainable development.

Among the key highlights of June, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sat down for an in-depth and a wide-ranging four-part interview with Ethiopian Television, where the Premier reflected on the country's journey over the past seven years. In this wide-ranging conversation, he addressed both the achievements and challenges across all sectors, while articulating a clear vision for Ethiopia's continued progress toward growth, lasting peace, and prosperity.

As part of his diplomatic engagements in June 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote for high-level talks focused on strategic investment opportunities tailored to address Ethiopia's key development priorities. The Prime Minister expressed optimism for sustained and deepened cooperation moving forward. Moreover, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander, General Michael Langley for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Continuing his bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approach, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also met with Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA's support in Ethiopia spans a wide range of sectors, including cancer care, veterinary health, tsetse eradication, nuclear engineering, and regulatory frameworks. Thus, the sides discussed ongoing assistance and opportunities for future collaboration.

In a continued effort to foster a culture of dialogue and constructive politics domestically, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held extensive consultations in June with a broad range of key stakeholders. These included leaders of competing political parties, members of the intellectual and academic community, art community members, teachers, media professionals, health sector representatives, and other societal actors. The discussions focused on identifying opportunities and progress within each sector, while also addressing existing gaps and challenges.

Another sphere where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid special attention and set various directions in June 2025 was the development of the technology sector and the nation's innovation endeavors. To this effect, the official launch of the Permanent Exhibition Section at the Science Museum took place in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. This exciting milestone features five immersive exhibition areas focused on artificial intelligence, climate change and Ethiopia's response, agriculture, hydropower, aeronautics, and aviation -- showcasing the country's commitment to harnessing science and technology for development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also unveiled is the first-of-its-kind Planetarium Dome. Spanning over 1,000 square meters with a diameter of 36 meters, the dome is equipped with state-of-the-art 4K digital projection technology and can accommodate more than 200 visitors at a time. The planetarium delivers breathtaking, high-resolution visuals that bring the universe closer than ever before.

On the environmental front, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched this year's Green Legacy Initiative in June under the theme 'Renewal through Planting.' As one of Ethiopia's flagship national programs, the initiative stands as a powerful symbol of the country's dedication to environmental restoration, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Overall, June also marked a dynamic month of action for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, characterized by high-level engagements and decisive initiatives across political, economic, social, environmental, and technological sectors. These multifaceted efforts not only advanced Ethiopia's national development agenda but also reinforced the country's growing relevance and leadership on the global stage.