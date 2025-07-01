Rwanda: Ecobank Rwanda Launches Ellevate 2.0 to Empower Women in Business

Ecobank Rwanda officially launched Ellevate 2.0, an expanded and enhanced version of its flagship programme for women in business, during a high-level event held at the Pinnacle Kigali Hotel in Rebero on June 27. The event brought together distinguished guests, including senior government officials, development partners, CEOs, and a vibrant community of women entrepreneurs.

Ellevate by Ecobank is designed to meet both the financial and non-financial needs of women entrepreneurs, women-led businesses, and women-focused enterprises -- from formal SMEs to informal traders. The upgraded Ellevate 2.0 ensures tailored support for every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

Key offerings include:

Collateral-free loans of up to RWF 70 million at a preferential interest rate (terms and conditions apply)

Access to capacity-building trainings and mentorship programmes

Market linkages across Africa through Ecobank's MyTradeHub platform

Opportunities to connect with development partners and business advisors.

Speaking at the event, Carine Umutoni, Managing Director of Ecobank Rwanda, emphasised the Bank's broader vision behind Ellevate 2.0:

"At Ecobank, we recognise that while access to capital is critical, it is not sufficient. Women entrepreneurs need access to networks, new markets, and capacity-building opportunities to thrive. That is why Ellevate 2.0 was designed as a holistic platform -- to build bridges, unlock opportunities, and foster growth."

She paid special tribute to the first Rwandan cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Programme, powered by Ellevate, describing them as "driven, visionary, and a powerful representation of Rwanda's business future."

The programme, which features 10 high-impact courses on topics such as leadership, marketing, negotiation, and sales, is set to equip selected women-led businesses with the skills to scale their operations and lead in competitive markets.

The Guest of Honour, Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, delivered a compelling keynote address commending Ecobank for launching Ellevate 2.0 just one month after the adoption of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code (WE Finance Code).

"This launch marks an important step forward in empowering women entrepreneurs and business leaders," she stated. "Ellevate 2.0 is not just about improving access to credit -- it is about creating a future where every woman entrepreneur in Rwanda has the tools, mentorship, and market access to truly thrive."

Governor Soraya emphasised that real transformation goes beyond launching initiatives -- it requires measuring and delivering results.

"What matters most is impact. We want to see more women being funded, more businesses scaling, and a doubling of credit to women-led SMEs within the next 12 months. That's how we ensure that financial inclusion is not just a vision but a lived reality."

Her remarks underscored how Ellevate 2.0 aligns with Rwanda's national priorities under the WE Finance Code, offering a practical, high-impact model to drive inclusive growth and economic empowerment for women.

The event also featured a dynamic session by international executive coach and keynote speaker Sarah Richson, CEO of Richemele International and founder of the Pink Potential initiative. Richson spoke on the power of personal branding, digital presence, and strategic networking.

"People buy you before they buy your product," she said, encouraging women to embrace their identity and purpose as business leaders. "Learn to package your power. Your brand is a business asset."

The launch of Ellevate 2.0 marks a significant milestone in Ecobank's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs across Rwanda and the African continent. By combining tailored financing with market access, mentorship, and a Pan-African business community, Ecobank is building more than just a programme.

As Ecobank continues to champion gender equity in finance, Ellevate 2.0 stands as a bold reminder that when women rise, economies rise with them.