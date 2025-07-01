Rwanda: Cars Start to Jet in for 2025 Mountain Gorilla Rally

The 2025 FIA African Rally Championship heads to Kigali this week with drivers set to jet in for the crème de la crème Rwanda Mountain Gorilla on Monday, June 30.

The Mountain Gorilla Rally, scheduled for July 4-6, marks the third round of ARC 2025 which commenced in Kenya, the home of the Safari Rally in March and traversed via Uganda which hosted the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in May.

According to Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) Ange-Francois Cyatangabo, the cars lined up for the Mountain Gorilla Rally are expected to start arriving on Monday as drivers target early arrivals to prepare well for the race.

"The reconnaissance of the roads for the race is scheduled on Wednesday," Cyatangabo told Times Sport.

Kenya's Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan are all but targeting victory in Rwanda whose roads have becomes their favorite terrain over the past two editions.

The pair, who drive Skoda Fabia, won the past two editions after which they went on to become African champions.

The 2025 edition, however, seems tougher with Ugandan driver Yasin Nasser now leading the rankings with 63 points, 27 points clear of Patel who ranks No 6 on the ARC 2025 classification.

But victory in Rwanda would bring Patel back in contention of the continental championship, with two more rounds to play in Burundi and Tanzania.

Ranking