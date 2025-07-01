Morocco: Wafcon 2024 - CAF to Unveil Brand New Trophy Ahead of Morocco Showdown

30 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

In a bold move to elevate the women's game, CAF set to launch a fresh symbol of African supremacy before Saturday's tournament kick-off.

As excitement builds ahead of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) is set to reveal a brand-new WAFCON trophy; a symbolic leap in its ongoing efforts to uplift women's football across the continent.

The unveiling of the redesigned trophy will take place on Wednesday, 2 July, just days before the tournament kicks off on Saturday.

The launch will be held in Morocco, this year's host nation, in collaboration with CAF's official sponsors.

According to CAF, the new trophy forms a key part of President Dr Patrice Motsepe's wider vision for the women's game on the continent; a vision rooted in growth, investment, and recognition.

Fans will get their first look at the trophy via CAF's digital platforms on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a formal 'Trophy Event' later in the evening, which will bring together key stakeholders and sponsors.

The stage is now set for what promises to be a thrilling tournament, beginning with Morocco's Group A opener against Zambia at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, 5 July.

CAF says full details and design inspiration behind the new WAFCON trophy will be unveiled on launch day. Until then, anticipation continues to mount; for both the trophy, and the glory it represents.

