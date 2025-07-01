Ethiopia: 4th Int'l Conference On Financing for Development Set to Commence Today in Spain

Addis Ababa, — The 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) will be held from 30 June - 3 July 2025 in Seville, Spain.

The conference is expected to address new and emerging issues, and the urgent need to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and support reform of the international financial architecture.

FfD4 will assess the progress made in the implementation of the Monterrey Consensus, the Doha Declaration and the Addis Ababa Action agenda.

The Conference is scheduled to take place at the utmost political level, involving Heads of State and Government, pertinent ministers - such as those responsible for finance, foreign affairs, and development cooperation - along with other designated representatives.

The conference is regarded as a vital opportunity to secure significant investments for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to mobilize financing at the necessary pace and magnitude prior to the 2030 deadline.

Recalled Ethiopia hosted the 3rd FFD in 2015, and the Conference endorsed the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) as the most ambitious global financial framework to mobilize resources for the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and means for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.