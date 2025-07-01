Ethiopia: Ministers Affirm Green Legacy Initiative's Vital Role in Ethiopia's Economic Recovery, Environmental Sustainability

Addis Ababa, — Ministers of Planning and Development, Peace, and Water and Energy have emphasized the pivotal role that Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) has been playing play in advancing the country's economic recovery and environmental sustainability.

Their remarks came during a tree-planting event held along the Addis Ababa city riverbank, attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Speaker of the House of People's Representatives Tagese Chafo, Chief Regional States regional governors, city mayors, and other senior government officials.

The ministers praised the initiative's dual impact on ecological restoration and economic growth, describing it as a transformative legacy for future generations.

Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa said that over 40 billion seedlings have been planted nationwide over the past six years under the GLI.

She underscored the initiative's significant economic benefits, particularly in boosting export revenues.

Millions of coffee seedlings planted through the program have contributed to a marked increase in Ethiopia's coffee exports, leading to higher foreign exchange earnings, the minister stated, adding that the export of fruits such as avocados has also helped generate income and support national development goals.

The GLI is playing an irreplaceable role in our national economic revival, she affirmed.

Peace Minister Mohammed Edris also echoed this sentiment, describing the GLI as a "gift to the next generation."

He noted that beyond its economic contributions, the initiative is fostering a more sustainable and livable environment for all Ethiopians.

Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa on his part explained the initiative's impact on the country's water resources.

The Minister cited the revival of Lake Haramaya, which had previously dried up, as a clear example of the GLI's success in enhancing groundwater and surface water availability.

He also pointed to the program's role in reducing soil erosion and sedimentation in dams, thereby strengthening the country's natural resource management.

Ethiopia has planned to plant 7.5 billion seedlings under this year's Green Legacy Program.