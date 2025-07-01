Liberia: We Must Give Boakai the Credit

President Boakai's decision to personally preside over both Senator Prince Johnson's funeral in Ganta and, months later, the reburial rites for President Samuel Kanyon Doe and First Lady Nancy Doe in Zwedru carries enormous symbolic weight.

By honoring Prince Johnson--a former warlord whose actions exacerbated Liberia's civil conflict--Boakai underscored a narrative of transformation: that even those who once fueled violence can seek redemption, support transitional justice (Johnson had backed creation of a war-crimes court), and help bridge tribal divides in Nimba and beyond.

And by dignifying Doe--Liberia's first indigenous head of state, executed brutally in 1990--and his widow with a formal Book of Condolences and state-level ceremony, Boakai signals that all chapters of Liberia's fraught past deserve acknowledgment, respect, and a place in our collective memory.

These high-profile rites form part of a deliberate, top-down reconciliation strategy: President Boakai had convened a National Committee for the Reburial of Former Presidents, to ensure that leaders who died in violence receive proper historical recognition, thereby reframing their legacies as chapters in a longer national story of upheaval and healing, rather than simply as villains or victims. His personal ties to both figures--serving under Doe in the 1980s and later uniting communities around Johnson's complex legacy--lend added credibility to his call for unity.

But will such state-level symbolism translate into genuine peace on the ground between Nimba's Gio/Mano communities and Grand Gedeh's Krahn? Past grassroots efforts--like the 2022 Integrity Watch Liberia-UNDP dialogue that officially "ended" wartime hostilities between Zualay (Nimba) and Tuzon (Grand Gedeh) residents--show that when local leaders, youth groups, and faith communities break bread together, wounds begin to close.

Similarly, Celue Doe-Addo's personal peace mission in 2025, urging descendants of both sides to "throw behind what happened yesterday," laid out a blueprint of inter-county forums, youth exchanges, and joint memorial projects that could stitch social fabrics back together.

In my assessment, Boakai's ceremonies are necessary but not sufficient. They set a moral and political tone from Monrovia and provide rare moments for shared national reflection. Yet sustainable reconciliation demands sustained investment in community-led truth-telling, reparations for land and property disputes, youth employment schemes that span county lines, and perhaps a revived truth commission to confront the most painful episodes of Liberia's wars.

If Boakai's gestures catalyze those deeper processes--and if civil society, traditional authorities, and young Liberians take up the mantle--then the foundations are laid for genuine, lasting peace between Nimba and Grand Gedeh. Without that follow-through, even the most dignified funerals risk becoming mere ceremonies.

Reading the tea leaves: My gut impressions

There's real power in ritual: by re-burying the first couple on Doe's home soil, Boakai opens space for Grand Gedeh County to reclaim a chapter of history that once brought it sorrow and marginalization. That, at its best, can be profoundly healing.