Namibia: Coastal Players Rule At Wanderers Open

Coastal squash players took the honours at the Huster Wanderers Open Squash Championship on Saturday, with Brandon Grane and Charne Fourie winning the men and women's A Division titles.

Grane of the Buccaneers Squash Club in Walvis Bay, who is ranked second in Namibia, beat the third-ranked Le-Hugo van Rooyen of Wanderers 3-1 in the men's final, while Fourie of Swakopmund Squash Club beat another coastal player, Chantelle de Gouveia of Buccaneers 3-2 in the women's final.

The men's final was evenly matched, with Grane winning the first set 11-5, but Van Rooyen drew level after taking the second set 11-6. Grane, however, impressed with his speed around the court and impressive retrieving shots and gradually pulled away to win the next two sets 11-5 to complete a resounding 3-1 win.

Afterwards, Grane said it was a great match.

"Coming into the game, I knew it would be a tough one against Le-Hugo, because he's always a physical guy. I knew I had to step up to the plate to take on that physical side of him and just keep my head cool.

"It was a really good game; he pushed me throughout, and I think we pushed each other to a very good level," he said.

"I put in a lot of time and effort coming into the tournament, and I came in with the right mindset. That was always one of my things that has helped me, and I think I'm on the right path to keep it as level-minded as possible, just to keep my squash at a consistent level," he added.

Grane said the title meant a lot to him.

"I really wanted to come and perform in Windhoek after many previous tournaments where I did not perform. So coming into the tournament, I really wanted to prove myself and prove what we can do and what we are doing at the coast. There's always a strong rivalry between Windhoek and Walvis Bay, and we always push each other, so it's very competitive," he said.

Kyle Kriel won the bronze medal after beating Danie Greeff 3-2 (11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9) in a close contest.

The women's final was a thriller as Fourie beat De Gouveia in a tough five-setter. Namibia's top-ranked woman, De Gouveia, seemed to be on course for an easy win when she took the first set 11-3, but the second-seeded Fourie dug deep to take the second set 15-13.

De Gouveia once again cruised through the third set, winning it 11-3 to go 2-1 ahead, but Fourie showed great resolve to win the fourth set 11-9.

The momentum had turned to Fourie, while De Gouveia also started making some unforced errors as Fourie went on to take the fifth set 11-7 to win the match 3-2.

Vasti Oelofse finished third after beating Carla Nortje 3-2 in the third-place play-off.

Clinton McElhone won the Men's B Division after beating Andrew Forrest 3-2 in the final, while Franco Lambert came third after beating Jonathan Abbott 3-0.

Adam Nel won the Men's C Division after beating Philip Kuhn 3-0 in the final, while Edmond Nel beat Shereef Martin on a walkover to finish third.