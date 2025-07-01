South Africa: Billionaire Johann Rupertin Namibia, Erongogovernor Courts Investment

South Africa's wealthiest man, Johann Rupert, is currently visiting Namibia on a private trip and has held talks with Erongo governor Neville Andre to explore possible investment opportunities.

Andre has confirmed the meeting and says the discussion centred on the region's economic profile and potential areas for investment.

"He is here on a private visit. We discussed investment opportunities and the profile of the region and its economic importance.

I invited him to consider some investments in the region.He sounded impressed with our region and seems very happy about the development and investment opportunities," Andre says.

Rupert, whose net worth is estimated at US$13.6 billion (approximately N$255 billion) according to Forbes, controls a vast business empire through his shareholding in Richemont, Remgro and Reinet.

He serves as chairman of the Swiss-based luxury goods company Compagnie Financière Richemont, which he founded in 1988 following a spin-off from Rembrandt Group Limited, now known as Remgro.

Richemont owns prestigious brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, Montblanc, and several specialist watchmakers including Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin.

While Richemont accounts for most of Rupert's global wealth, Remgro houses his South African interests, with major investments in companies such as OUTsurance, Mediclinic, Seacom and the Blue Bulls rugby franchise.

Rupert's visit to Namibia follows that of Africa's richest man, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who met with president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah earlier this month.

During his visit, Dangote reportedly expressed interest in investing in the country across sectors including oil, gas, and phosphate production.