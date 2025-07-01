Southern Africa: Namibia Makes Beach Volleyball History

30 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia made history after winning the gold and bronze medals at the Africa U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Tetouan, Morocco yesterday.

It was the first time that Namibia had ever won a medal, let alone a gold medal, at the continental championship, while the achievement has now secured a place at the world championships due to take place in Mexico in October.

In the final, the Krafft brothers, Max and Jura, beat Mozambique in straight sets, 21-15, 21-17, while Namibia's B team of Luca Kesselmann and Fabian Biederlack won the bronze medal after beating Egypt on a walkover. They were leading 11-9 in the first set when the Egyptians withdrew due to an injury to one of their players.

Heiko Kesselmann, the chairperson of beach volleyball at DTS club, said it was a great achievement.

"Our boys did exceptionally well with both teams reaching the semifinals and then winning the gold and bronze medals. We are very proud of them, and we have now qualified for the World u21 Championship, which will be held in Puebla, Mexico in October," he said.

Both the Namibian teams reached the knockout stages after winning all of their group matches.

The Krafft brothers beat Cameroon 2-0 (21-13, 21-11), Morocco 2-0 (21-15, 21-16), Nigeria 2-0 (21-16, 21-14), and a second Cameroonian team 2-0 (21-17, 21-15).

Kesselmann and Biederlack beat the Ivory Coast 2-0 (21-14, 21-13), Egypt 2-1 (18-21, 21-14, 15-11), and Morocco 2-0 (21-19, 22-20).

Kesselmann said the future of Namibian beach volleyball looks bright.

"The players are still young. Jura is only 16 years old, so he can still play at U21 level for four more years," he said.

"Jura is still at school while Max studies at Stellenbosch, so they might not be able to train as often together as we'd like, but we will do our best to get them ready for the World Championship in October," he said.

