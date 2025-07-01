Uganda: Immigration, Understaffing Affects Health Service Delivery in Kikuube

In spite of the China National Offshore Oil Company's (CNOOC) efforts to promote CSR in the health sector through free medical camps within project host communities, it has been disclosed that over population due to immigration and under staffing remain challenges which call for action.

The challenges were revealed during the 24th annual Chinese medical camp conducted by CNOOC at Buhuka oil field.

Dismas Babihemaiso, the village chairman Buhuka said that communities within the rich oil field face difficulties in getting quick health services due to few staff at the facility.

He said that Buhuka is a place with a bigger population being contributed by immigrants from the other catchment areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) being attracted by the oil and gas exploration.

Babihemaiso said that the two factors contribute to delay in health service delivery since there is a bigger number of service seekers than their providers.

The politician said that currently, the Buhuka Health Center Three which is supposed to be having over twenty four health workers has only eight workers.

Babihemaiso urged the CNOOC to also consider providing more health experts to occupy the facility while they continue to promote Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to their host communities

"We wish to see CNOOC increase the number of health workers in our nearby health facility. It's better to have healthy communities in the areas within you operate". He said

While addressing the same occasion, Samuel Tibeheita, the in charge of Kyangwali health Four who represented DHO, said that Buhuka being at the shore borders, exposes communities to healthy risks from different country catchment areas like DRC.

He confirmed to the gathering that under staffing still remains a challenge in the health sector despite the government's efforts to recruit more.

"Yes, we do really have a problem of understaffing and this makes them unable to provide prompt services to our communities". He said

CNOOC in their annual medical camp services, they treat infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid, syphilis, hepatitis B, and HIV, as well as non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, cervical cancer, and ulcers.

Vicent Opio, the vice chairmen Kikuube, who presided over the event applauded the sponsor CNOOC, saying that this will continue promoting trading relationship between China and Uganda.

However, he said that there is still a lot to be done to improve service delivery to the oil rich communities.

Besides the health sector, he said that other sectors like road, rural electrification are other aspects to improve.

Mr Joseph Kirembeka, the PAU representative, appreciated the program and called upon communities to embrace it.

Jufeng Wang, the CNOOC vice president said that initiative is part of their long time commitment to extending services to their project host communities.

Through this, they have been able to realise over thousands of people benefit from the program.

Majorly this program aims at solving mortality rate by saving mothers from moving long distances to seek health services. He said

On understaffing, he said that they look forward to being joined by other health professionals from Uganda to boost the health sector within their host communities.

John Leku, a beneficiary of the program from Buhuka village appreciated the initiative, saying that it has helped some of them who are financially constrained to receive the service which they could not afford.

"Well, we do appreciate the services rendered to us by CNOOC. However, we always face a challenge of understaffing at Buhuka health facility which leads to delay in administering health services to us". He urged