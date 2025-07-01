Uganda: NBS Sport Gears Up for Live Coverage of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup

The Uganda Rugby Cranes XVs are back on home soil after a demanding tour of Southern Africa, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling home campaign at the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup. With just about a week to kickoff, Uganda has not only welcomed its national team but is also the first participating country with boots on the ground.

The Cranes' tour included a narrow 22-19 loss to Namibia in Walvis Bay, a convincing 57-26 win over Limpopo Blue Bulls, and a tough 102-00 defeat to South Africa's Pumas. While results were mixed, the experience was vital and now all eyes turn to Uganda, where the continental showdown begins.

And for fans across the country and continent unable to go to the Mandela National Stadium - Namboole, there's only one destination to catch it all: NBS Sport.

As the official broadcast and production partner for the tournament, NBS Sport is not only bringing all the matchdays live to Ugandans but also continuing to set new benchmarks for what it means to watch sports in Uganda.

The station's seasoned technical team is working closely with Rugby Africa and World Rugby to deliver a world-class viewing experience, right from Namboole. NBS Sport has over time earned the privilege of being the monumental step forward for indigenous sports media, proving that Ugandan sports channels can deliver at the highest levels of global production standards.

In line with its brand promise of championing Ugandan sport, NBS Sport isn't stopping at match broadcasts. The channel will be airing daily 1-hour Rugby Africa Cup shows starting July 1st through to the end of the month, diving into tactical breakdowns, player features, locker room reactions, and much more.

This promises to be more than just Uganda sports news. It sure will be a full-blown rugby festival on screen, every single July day. These shows will not only keep the conversation alive but will also serve as platforms for rugby education, fan engagement, and national pride, positioning NBS Sport as the ultimate hub for sports highlights in Uganda and deep-dive storytelling.

Why Uganda Needs a Platform Like NBS Sport

As the best sports channel Uganda has to offer, NBS Sport continues to prove that our athletes and fans deserve more than fragmented coverage. They deserve consistent, quality storytelling. In a landscape where passionate local sports often lack airtime and structure, NBS Sport brings order, excitement, and professional excellence.

Whether you're watching Ugandan sports online or on TV, one can rely on NBS Sport to keep them informed, entertained, and inspired.