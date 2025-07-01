Uganda: Marketing and Communications Industry Professionals Champion Mental Wellness and Retirement Preparedness At Intersociety Meetup

30 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

Over the weekend, members of Uganda's top professional bodies in marketing, advertising, public relations, and human resources came together for the third annual Intersociety Meet and Greet, a vibrant gathering designed to promote wellness, reflection, and professional bonding.

Organized by the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS), Uganda Advertising Association (UAA), Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), and the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), this year's edition featured a timely panel discussion on "The Next Chapter: Communicating a Holistic Vision for Retirement--Mind, Body, and Wallet."

Panelists emphasized proactive retirement planning, with Darius Niwaha, CEO of Octagon Africa, encouraging professionals to start saving from their first paycheck. Rosemary Ssenabulya, now retired, urged attendees to start seeking board roles and cultivating purposeful habits before stepping away from full-time work. Waswa Moses, HRMAU's Director of PR and Marketing, underlined that mental wellness in retirement is a personal responsibility--and it begins with setting clear boundaries and maintaining balance.

Beyond the panel, the day featured games, wellness activities, and candid conversations about the pressure professionals face in high-demand creative sectors. The event honors the late John Babirukamu, whose passing catalyzed efforts to support mental health in Uganda's communication industry.

