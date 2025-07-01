Uganda: Women Urged to Preserve Nature Through Home Gardening

Women have been urged to preserve nature through planting trees, with a strong emphasis on the transformative role of home gardening.

This powerful message resonated at the Women's Getaway Brunch held in Lubowa. Hosted by Nina Interiors under the inspiring theme "A Home, A Garden of Comfort," the event served as a vibrant platform to empower women to cultivate green spaces, protect the environment, and create nurturing, sustainable homes.

The gathering brought together women from diverse walks of life, united by a shared passion for environmental stewardship and community building. Set against a backdrop of lush greenery and blooming flora, the brunch was both a celebration of nature and a call to action.

Attendees were encouraged to harness the restorative power of gardening to foster biodiversity, combat climate change, and enhance the aesthetic and emotional appeal of their homes.

The event highlighted practical, home-based activities such as planting vital flowers, trees, and herbs, which not only beautify living spaces but also contribute to ecological balance.

Patricia Karugaba, the Managing Director of Nina Interiors, delivered a compelling address that underscored the significance of such gatherings in empowering women to shape healthier environments.

"Events like these are about more than just gardening; they're about equipping women with the knowledge and inspiration to create spaces that nurture both people and the planet," Karugaba stated.

She emphasised that by coming together, women can exchange innovative ideas and practical skills to transform their homes into sanctuaries of comfort and sustainability.

The Women's Getaway Brunch featured a series of engaging workshops designed to demystify home gardening and make it accessible to all.

Sessions also explored creative solutions like vertical gardens and kitchen herb patches, enabling women with limited space to embrace gardening.

Eva Teisi, a member of the Women Getway emphasised the critical role of tree planting in mitigating air pollution, providing shade, and supporting local ecosystems, reinforcing the event's message that every small action counts in the fight against environmental degradation.

"When we nurture our gardens, we're nurturing our families, our communities, and the earth itself"

Discussions highlighted how sustainable practices--such as reducing waste, conserving water, and using eco-friendly materials--can be seamlessly integrated into daily life. Participants were inspired to view their homes as extensions of the natural world, where every plant and design choice contributes to a healthier planet

Nina Interiors, renowned for its commitment to blending aesthetics with environmental consciousness, used the event to showcase how interior design and nature can harmonise. Karugaba emphasised that a well-designed home incorporates green elements that promote well-being and sustainability