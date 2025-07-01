Lesotho: Enabling Registration Model On the Cards

30 June 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moroke Sekoboto

...as govt responds to PM's order to remove bottlenecks for youth in business

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development has announced that preparations are underway to implement a new business registration model, following a directive from Prime Minister Sam Matekane.

Addressing the National Youth Dialogue on high youth unemployment at Manthabiseng Convention Centre last week, Mr Matekane directed that the registration of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should be free of charge. He also announced that all tender documents would be made available online at no cost.

To address the unemployment crisis, Mr Matekane said it was time to level the playing field and create a conducive environment for young people to enter the business sector.

In addition, he revealed that leases would no longer be required for youth to start trading, and that a new policy would reserve 40 percent of government procurement for young entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the youth's calls for the establishment of a National Youth Development Agency, curriculum reform, and the formulation of clear strategies to boost production and access to markets.

In a public notice issued this week, the Ministry of Trade informed the public that it is currently undertaking comprehensive logistical preparations to ensure the smooth implementation of Mr Matekane's directive on the new business registration model.

"The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Business Development wishes to inform the public that it is currently undertaking comprehensive logistical preparation to ensure the seamless implementation of Prime Minister Sam Matekane's directive on new business registration," the notice read.

The aim was to enable a smooth transition and facilitate the effective integration of youth into the broader national economic ecosystem, the statement stated.

"The new business registration model is designed to align with the government's vision of promoting active youth participation and their meaningful contribution to national development.

"These efforts are specifically focused on enabling a smooth transition and facilitating the effective integration of youth into the broader national economic ecosystem.

"This is in alignment with the government's vision of promoting active youth participation and their meaningful contribution to the development of the country. The Ministry assures all stakeholders that further details, including the official commencement date, will be communicated."

