Ghana: STU to Receive Facelift - Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has pledged to prioritise infrastructure development at Sunyani Technical University (STU) as part of efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education in the country.

According to him, expanding infrastructure at STU is necessary to accommodate the growing number of students seeking technical and vocational training, which he described as critical to meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving job market and advancing Ghana's industrialisation agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Governing Council of Sunyani Technical University in Accra on Thursday, Mr Haruna Iddrisu also emphasised the strategic importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields in shaping Ghana's economic future.

He added that greater investment in STEM education is necessary to accelerate national development and enhance the global competitiveness of Ghanaian youth.

"I have no fear of contradiction that the future of our country hinges on training young people more in the areas of science, technology, and engineering," he stated, urging stakeholders to align national education policies with emerging global trends.

The Minister highlighted the need to expand technical universities such as Sunyani Technical University to meet increasing demand for technical and vocational education.

He pledged to engage the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to support the university's expansion efforts.

Addressing the institution's infrastructural challenges, the Minister promised government support, particularly in constructing additional lecture theatres to improve learning conditions for students, especially those in electronics engineering programmes.

The Minister also announced plans to integrate technical universities into the government's "Big Push Initiative," a flagship infrastructure investment programme.

According to Iddrisu, he had formally requested presidential approval to extend the initiative's scope to include infrastructure development in technical institutions.

"The Big Push should not be narrowly used but can also be used to expand infrastructure in the technical universities," he stressed.

The call for enhanced STEM education investment comes amid national efforts to modernise Ghana's educational system and align it with the demands of a technology-driven global economy.

The governing board is chaired by Prof. Samuel Awuah Nyamekye and it includes Ing Prof. Kwodwo Adinkrah-Appiah, John Owusu Agyeman, Madam Eunice Obrihe Anner Appiah Larbi, Ing Dr Gilbert Ayini Akolgo, Mrs Rebecca Arthur, Engr Rev. Ebenezer Kofi Gyekye-Obuobi, Mr Samuel Ntim Adu and Mr Gordon Hackman.

Also, Dr Kwadwo Boateng Prempeh, Mr Rockson Addae, Mr Sule Iddrisu, Ms Lawrencia Serwaa Akoto, Mr Abban Kofi Justice, Mr George Evans Awuah, Mr Robert O. Mensah and Rev. Br Patrick Sokuu as members of the board.