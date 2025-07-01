Ghana: Go, Make Ghana Proud ...Sports Minister Charges Black Queens Ahead of Wafcon

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, has urged the Black Queens, Ghana's senior female football team, to be propelled by Ghana's rich history of resilience in their quest for glory at the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco on July 7-26.

The Black Queens will open their campaign against South Africa on Monday, July 7 and be engaged in subsequent group matches against Mali on Friday, July 11 and Tanzania on Monday, July 14.

In achieving that, Mr Adams emphasised the importance of unity, discipline, and unwavering support to ensure the team's success.

"Let the spirit of independence, hard work, and perseverance motivate you. You are not just representing a team but embodying the hopes and dreams of a nation that values freedom, progress, and excellence," he declared.

The Black Queens, once dominated African football in the late 1990s and early 2000s, earning recognition across the continent.

However, the team has been absent from the FIFA Women's World Cup since 2007, leaving a gap that the nation is eager to close by progressing to the final stages to gain qualification to the World Cup.

The Minister has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to unite behind the Black Queens.

"Let's support their efforts and ensure they have every resource needed to excel. It's time for Ghana to reclaim its rightful place at the top of African women's football," he stated.

"Go out there and make Ghana proud. Show the world what our women can achieve. Your dedication and discipline will inspire generations and rekindle the pride of our nation," he added.

Furthermore, he indicated that, "The road to Brazil begins now. Let us come together-government, supporters, and all Ghanaians-to ensure our Black Queens qualify and succeed on the global stage."

Backing from the highest levels of government, Mr Adams assured the team that the entire nation stands behind them.