The Africa-America Institute Announces CEO Transition

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) announces that President and CEO Kofi Appenteng will be stepping down from his position effective July 1, 2025. Kofi has served AAI with distinction for over 25 years, serving as President and CEO for nearly ten years of that time. Under his leadership, AAI has deepened its impact, programs, and community bridging Africa and its diaspora to catalyze a more sustainable and equitable world.

During his tenure, Kofi built a capable and mission-driven team building programs and our community to new heights. While he is stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities, Kofi will remain actively involved with AAI, retaining a position on the Board of Trustees.

To ensure continuity and stability during this transition and in the face of a rapidly evolving social impact sector, the AAI Board of Trustees has appointed Felicia Appenteng as Interim CEO. Felicia currently serves as AAI’s Program Architect and brings deep experience in strategic, operational, and programmatic leadership across the philanthropic and international education sectors. Her career includes key leadership roles at IE University and the International Center for Research on Women, where she has been recognized for her work in program development and institutional transformation on the African continent.

The Board will conduct a comprehensive search for the next President & CEO and is confident in Felicia’s leadership to guide the organization through this transitional period.

“We are deeply grateful to Kofi for his unwavering commitment and vision, shepherding this 72 year old legacy organization bridging Africa and its diaspora to catalyze a more sustainable and equitable world,” said Christal Jackson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Felicia’s appointment ensures both stability and continued progress toward our 2023-2026 strategy, and we look forward to AAI’s next chapter.”

For inquiries, please contact:

Christal Jackson, AAI Board Chair

Email: CJackson@aaiafrica.org