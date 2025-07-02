Africa: Women and War - Victims of Violence and Voices of Peace

United Nations — In 2023, approximately 612 million women and girls lived within 50 kilometers of a conflict zone, more than 50 percent higher than a decade ago. During war, they disproportionately suffer from gender-based and sexual violence.

It is estimated that over 120 countries are currently involved in armed conflict, displacing around 117.3 million people. Women and girls account for nearly half of the forcibly displaced population and represent a large majority of the world's refugees.

UN Women found that the number of women killed in armed conflicts doubled from 2022 to 2023, making up 40 percent of all deaths in war.

During conflict women and girls experience horrific abuse, including torture, rape, sexual slavery, trafficking, torture, malnutrition, and a lack of access to vital care. Such violence is rampant in countries like Sudan, Nigeria, Palestine, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Report of the United Nations Secretary-General on conflict-related sexual violence documented 3,688 verified cases in 2023. Women and girls account for 95 percent of reports, a striking 50 percent increase compared to findings from the previous year.

Even after surviving brutal sexual attacks, warring countries provide limited care options. Hospitals are one of the few places sanctioned as safe havens during conflict. However, many are destroyed or badly damaged during attacks, forcing them to shut down.

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) says that the disruption of sexual and reproductive health services puts women and girls at risk. They are more likely to experience unplanned pregnancy, maternal mortality, severe sexual and reproductive injuries, and contract infections.

UN Women also found that around 500 women and girls die daily from pregnancy and childbirth complications in countries affected by conflict.

Hospitals are not the only supposed haven sites impacted by war. Many schools in warring countries have had to close due to military takeover or destruction.

The Education under Attack 2024 report, released by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), said that there were about 6,000 attacks on education between 2022 and 2023.

Attacks on schools included death, injuries, rape, abduction and significant damage to buildings. The GCPEA also reported that girls affected by these attacks had a harder time resuming learning activities.

"Education is an absolute necessity, not just for the children themselves but also for global peace, stability and prosperity for all. Schools should be treated as sanctuaries, and it is our common responsibility to ensure that every child has access to an education, even at times of conflict," said Ms. Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, during the Arria Formula Meeting on the issue of attacks on schools in 2017.

Despite rampant oppressive inequality by men during conflict, women are the solution for peace. Studies show that when women are involved in peace negotiations, there is a higher rate of implementation. Agreements also last significantly longer than those made only by men.

Last year, Oct. 15, 2024, marked eight years of the implementation of Colombia's Peace Agreement, which included women in the creation process. While Colombia's peace process set new standards for the inclusion of women in peace processes, they are still significantly underrepresented.

Between 2020 and 2023, 8 in 10 peace talks and 7 in 10 mediation efforts had no women involved. Despite proven impact, women remain shut out of peace processes.

To improve the representation of women in peace operations, human rights organizations like the UN actively advocate for women's rights. They hold countries accountable for creating an inclusive environment.

However, more parties to conflict, negotiators and other actors must uphold global commitments to fulfill equal and meaningful participation of women in processes. But a lack of funding and military and political powers dominated by men still create significant setbacks.

"Women continue to pay the price of the wars of men," said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. "This is happening in the context of a larger war on women. The deliberate targeting of women's rights is not unique to conflict-affected countries but is even more lethal in those settings. We are witnessing the weaponization of gender equality on many fronts; if we do not stand up and demand change, the consequences will be felt for decades, and peace will remain elusive."

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau