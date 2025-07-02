Sudan: Call for Urgent Investigation As Sudan Mine Collapse Claims 'At Least 11' Lives

Port Sudan — Several parties have called for an urgent investigation into the collapse of the Karsh El Fil mine in the Howaid area of Sudan's Red Sea state, while the foreign ministries of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, and other countries, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, issued statements of condolence regarding the accident, which according to official reports claimed the lives of at least 11 artisanal miners (the actual death toll is still being assesed) and injured seven others.

Official and unofficial reports regarding the number of victims are conflicted. The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company announced the death of 11 people and the injury of seven others, while other sources indicated that the actual number of victims may exceed 50.

Technical and administrative report

For her part, Sovereignty Council member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohammed stressed the need to submit a comprehensive technical and administrative report outlining the causes of the accident and the measures taken at the mine site. She emphasized the importance of strengthening oversight of traditional mining activities and strictly enforcing occupational safety regulations, especially at sites previously warned of their potential dangers.

It also called for a speedy review of the status of abandoned or unlicensed mines and for measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Immediate and independent investigation

For its part, the Humanitarian Action Office of the Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Sumoud) stated that the collapse of the Karsh El Fil mine was the result of accumulated negligence and a lack of responsibility, coupled with the complete lack of even the most basic occupational safety standards in the traditional mining sector.

The office emphasized the need to take measures and enact policies that prioritize miners' safety, starting with launching an immediate, independent investigation to determine the causes of the collapse and the responsible parties, supporting affected families, strengthening oversight of mining activities, ensuring all sites adhere to safety procedures, prohibiting work in hazardous wells, and deploying rescue teams in key mining areas.

Activate field supervision

For its part, the Justice and Equality Movement stated that the incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen safety measures at mining sites, activate field monitoring capable of immediately shutting down unsafe sites, and utilize modern technology to monitor unlicensed activities.

Mohamed Zakaria, the movement's official spokesperson, called for providing free licenses to miners at approved sites and providing them with basic protective equipment. The movement also demanded the establishment of an emergency fund to support the treatment of the injured and compensate the families of victims, stressing that the safety of miners must be a national priority.

Appeals and demands

Adroub El Hassan, head of the Red Sea State Miners' Union, called on the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company to tighten controls and supervision over traditional mining sites to reduce fatal accidents that claim lives and cause distress to communities.

The union also called on the Red Sea State government to give the mining issue the attention it deserves by supporting miners and providing a safe working environment that protects their rights and safety.

In a message addressed to miners, El Hassan urged his colleagues in the sector not to risk their lives and to adhere to occupational safety procedures. He emphasized the need to immediately report hazards at mining sites to ensure rapid intervention in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Frequent accidents

The coalition of demanding bodies noted that the Howaid area witnessed a similar incident last April, when a shaft collapsed inside a mine, resulting in injuries and losses among miners.

The group expressed its regret over the recurrence of these incidents without any effective action by the authorities responsible for managing and regulating the mining sector. It emphasized the importance of imposing controls on random excavation, educating miners, and training them on how to handle different types of soil and use safety measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group also held the Ministry of Minerals and the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company responsible for their failure to care for the safety of traditional miners, their failure to provide mobile teams to monitor occupational health and safety, or their failure to monitor the drilling methods used--including explosives--while merely collecting money from the extracted gold without ensuring the safety of workers.

Stop work and prior warnings

For its part, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company stated that its Environment and Safety Department had previously suspended work at the mine, warning against continued activity due to the significant risk to lives. The company reiterated its warnings against working at the suspended sites, to protect the safety of citizens and local communities.

The company stated that it dispatched an urgent field mission to the accident site immediately after the incident to monitor the situation in coordination with local and security authorities.

It is worth noting that the site where the accident occurred falls within the concession area of El Nawati Mining Company.