Ethiopia: News - Amnesty Calls for 'Immediate and Unconditional' Release of Dr. Daniel Fentaneh - Warns of 'Disturbing Trend' of Repression

Addis Abeba- Amnesty International has called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of Dr. Daniel Fentaneh, a gynecology and obstetrics resident at Bahir Dar University and an active participant in Ethiopia's health professionals' movement, describing his arrest as "arbitrary" and part of a "disturbing trend" of repression.

In a statement issued on 30 June, Amnesty said it is "deeply concerned about the arbitrary arrest and detention" of Dr. Daniel, who was detained on 25 June in Bahir Dar. The rights group stated that his arrest "exemplifies the frequent disregard for the rule of law by Ethiopian authorities who suppress individual freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly."

Dr. Daniel, better known by his social media handle "Dr. Debol," was arrested on Wednesday 23, June 2025 around 1:30 p.m. in Bahir Dar city by security forces. On 27 June, he appeared before the Bahir Dar First Instance Court, where police accused him of "inciting, mobilizing, and organizing" a strike by healthcare workers that, according to court filings, resulted in the "loss of human life."

In its statement, Amnesty warned of a "disturbing trend of prosecuting individuals for political gain," stating that such actions "not only erode the rule of law but also foster authoritarian tendencies within the country."

Dr. Daniel was an active participant in the Ethiopian Health Professionals' Movement through the Facebook platform "Dr. Debol," which gained traction among health professionals and the public during the health workers' strike that began on 13 May, demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and protection of professional rights.

The strike, which followed months of online mobilization under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter, has been accompanied by arrests and reports of intimidation.

Dr. Daniel is also the author of medical guides, including Debol Bedside Oriented Surgery and How to Open a Clinic in Ethiopia, and is a founding board member and e-learning team lead at MAC Ethiopia, a platform focused on medical education and digital health.

His arrest came days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed the strike had been "overtaken by political opportunists" and warned that the matter was "no longer in your hands." In a discussion with healthcare workers, the prime minister said, "The path to a solution has been taken away," and claimed that those "with no service experience" had taken over the discourse.

While acknowledging that "doctors working under immense pressure" had raised "valid concerns," he alleged that "these are not doctors" but "politicians in white coats" who are "turning the white coat into a political tool."

Several health professionals have been arrested in connection with the strike, including Dr. Mahlet Guush, who was released on bail on 12 June after more than three weeks in detention, and Yonatan Dagnaw, president of the healthcare professionals' association, who was arrested on 4 May and later released.