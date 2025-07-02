South Africa's Nedbank Considers Selling Stake in Ecobank Group

TLDR

South Africa's Nedbank is reviewing its 21.22% stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), potentially ending a 16-year strategic alliance

The announcement, made on June 24, 2025, follows a broader review of investment priorities under CEO Jason Quinn

Nedbank became ETI's largest shareholder in 2008 through a $500 million investment and later formalized the partnership in 2014

South Africa's Nedbank is reviewing its 21.22% stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (BRVM: ETIT), potentially ending a 16-year strategic alliance with the pan-African bank. The announcement, made on June 24, 2025, follows a broader review of investment priorities under CEO Jason Quinn, who took office in 2024.

Nedbank became ETI's largest shareholder in 2008 through a $500 million investment and later formalized the partnership in 2014. The group confirmed that the stake in ETI is being evaluated as a financial investment, though no decision has been made to sell.

ETI operates in 33 countries, including 32 across sub-Saharan Africa and one in France. The bank's total assets stood at $28 billion as of December 31, 2024. Other major shareholders include Qatar National Bank (20.10%), Arise BV (14.10%), and South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (13.48%).

A divestment would reduce Nedbank's exposure outside Southern Africa and could change ETI's shareholder structure. It could also open space for new African or international investors.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank's capital structure could shift if Nedbank were to exit. ETI is one of Africa's largest cross-border banking groups, and the exit of its largest shareholder would impact its governance, capital planning, and long-term investor base. The bank reported a record net profit of 188.3 billion FCFA ($330.6 million) in 2024, up from 156.3 billion FCFA ($274.5 million) in the previous year. Its return on equity stood at 21%, making it one of the more profitable banking groups in Africa. The potential exit also comes as African banks face rising regulatory costs, currency volatility, and pressure to meet capital adequacy ratios. For Nedbank, selling the stake could free up capital to reinvest in core markets or meet South African prudential requirements. For ETI, it may allow entry for strategic investors looking to strengthen operations in Anglophone and Francophone West Africa.