Tanzania, Somalia Forge Stronger Ties With Direct Flights

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Somalia plan to resume direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu as part of renewed efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

The announcement was made during celebrations marking Somalia's 65th Independence Day, which also featured the official reopening of the Somali Embassy in Tanzania after a full renovation.

Speaking at the event, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, reaffirmed the countries' historic relationship and commitment to closer cooperation.

He noted that both sides have agreed to revive the aviation sector by updating the bilateral air service agreement and launching direct flights eliminating the need for travel through Nairobi or Addis Ababa.

"The move will ease travel and boost trade, tourism, and cargo movement," said Mr Kombo, adding that recent agreements also target collaboration in trade, education, security and tourism.

A high-level Somali delegation attended the event, including six ministers and six members of parliament.

Somalia's new Foreign Minister, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, hailed the reopening of the Embassy as a symbol of resilience and a fresh chapter in Somalia's international engagement.

He highlighted progress made under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, particularly in institution building and national reconciliation.

Minister Ali emphasized Somalia's historical support for African liberation and peace, including its role in mediating the Tanzania-Uganda conflict.

He praised the Somali community in Tanzania as a vital link and announced plans to establish a Joint Ministerial Commission and a Somalia Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Committee to oversee new cooperation initiatives.

Ongoing discussions include agreements in immigration, education, aviation, fisheries, and agriculture.

Both ministers highlighted Somalia's recent admission into the East African Community as a milestone in regional integration, expressing optimism for long-term partnerships that benefit both nations and the wider region.