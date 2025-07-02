Tanzania Reaffirms Diplomatic, Economic Ties With Somalia

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its bilateral relationship with Somalia, intending to enhance economic development between the two nations.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during the 65th anniversary celebration of the Somali Federation, Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said Tanzania is ready to closely collaborate with Somalia in various sectors, including aviation.

He noted that the two countries are in the final stages of signing an agreement through Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) that will establish direct flights between Dar es Salaam and Mogadishu.

Ambassador Kombo also conveyed congratulatory messages from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, to the people of Somalia, emphasizing Tanzania's strong intention to advance this cooperation through regional and international platforms.

On his part, Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Hassan, expressed gratitude to the Tanzanian government for its contribution to Somalia's development and for providing safe refuge to Somali citizens who fled conflict.

The celebrations concluded with the official inauguration of the Somali Embassy in Tanzania, an important step that is expected to further enhance diplomatic relations between the two countries.