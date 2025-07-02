Uganda Makes Significant Strides in HIV Response As Key Indicators Improve Across the Board

Uganda's fight against HIV has shown measurable progress, with more people now accessing testing, treatment, and achieving viral suppression than ever before, according to new 2024 data from the Uganda AIDS Commission.

These gains mark a turning point in the country's national HIV response, particularly as Uganda edges closer to the global UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

As of 2024, an estimated 1.5 million Ugandans are living with HIV, with the latest data showing a steady rise in access to testing and treatment, and better outcomes for those enrolled in care.

In 2015, only 82% of people living with HIV knew their status. That figure has jumped to 94% in 2024, showing a sharp rise due to expanded community testing campaigns and the integration of HIV testing into broader health services.

Meanwhile, 85% of those diagnosed with HIV are now receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART) -- up from 63% in 2015.

Dr. Dan Byamukama, the head of HIV prevention at the Uganda Aids Commission, notes that improved treatment access is a direct result of government investments and donor-supported programs that have expanded ART availability even in rural and underserved areas.

Perhaps most notably, viral suppression rates have risen from 53% in 2015 to 82% in 2024. Viral suppression refers to the reduction of HIV in the body to undetectable levels, making it almost impossible to transmit the virus to others.

These numbers suggest strong adherence to treatment regimens and the effectiveness of Uganda's ART programs.

"This is not just a statistical achievement," says Dr. Byamukama.

"It means real, measurable progress in reducing new infections and helping people live longer, healthier lives."

Uganda has made particular gains in narrowing the so called HIV care cascade and the gap between people diagnosed, those on treatment, and those who are virally suppressed.

In 2015, there was a 29% difference between the number of people who knew their status and those who were virally suppressed. By 2024, that gap had narrowed to just 12%.

These improvements bring Uganda closer than ever to achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets:

95% of people living with HIV know their status

95% of those diagnosed receive sustained ART

95% of those on ART are virally suppressed

Uganda now stands at 94-90-96, signalling commendable national performance, especially on viral suppression, where it exceeds the global benchmark.

While challenges remain, including sustaining ART supply chains and addressing stigma, Uganda's HIV response is being hailed as one of the most coordinated on the continent.

The gains made over the past decade highlight the importance of continued investment, community engagement, and policy support to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against HIV.