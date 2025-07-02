Egypt Adds 46 Wheat Silos Since 2014 - Cabinet

The media center of the Egyptian Cabinet confirmed the smooth and uninterrupted operation of the wheat procurement system for the 2025 local harvest season.

It stated that deliveries are proceeding normally across all storage sites nationwide without any closures.

The center noted an increase in farmer participation, which has resulted in the procurement of substantial quantities of local wheat. The current wheat procurement season is scheduled to conclude on August 15.

The statement comes in response to rumors circulating online alleging that the wheat procurement system had failed to meet its targets and that some collection centers had been prematurely shut down due to a lack of farmer engagement.

The center categorically denied these claims and emphasized that the system is not only functioning efficiently but has also exceeded expectations.