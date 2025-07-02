Liberian Journalist Alex Yormie Abducted in Nimba County

(July 1, 2025) Broadcast Liberian journalist Alex Yormie of Radio Lar-Wehyi in Tappita, Nimba County, is reported to have been abducted and taken to an unknown location. The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is saddened to announce, calling for his unconditional release without molestation.

The PUL received news of his abduction early on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from Liberian journalist Christopher Fahn, Chief Executive Officer of Nimba TV Limited.

Men believed to be members of the Poro Society in Nimba County are behind the kidnapping of journalist Alex Yormie, which occurred on the evening of June 30, 2025, shortly after he broadcast a 'directive' from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, suspending all activities related to the Poro and Sande Societies.

The Poro Society men who kidnapped journalist Alex Yormie are said to have acted on the instructions of Mr. Melvin Duo, General Culture Coordinator of Nimba County.

In a message to the PUL, journalist Fahn said:

"... on the evening of June 30, 2025, journalist Yormie was forcibly arrested by Mr. Melvin Duo and taken to an undisclosed location where he was subjected to physical violence. This action was reportedly carried out under the pretext that journalist Yormie had violated the traditions of the Poro Society by broadcasting sensitive information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

In response, the General Culture Coordinator of Lower Nimba County, Melvin Duo, confirmed the abduction of journalist Alex Yormie by men who are said to be members of the Nimba County Poro Society.

Mr. Duo told the PUL that journalist Yormie was taken away because he had publicly discussed the Poro Society and its Headmaster on the radio, which he claimed was forbidden in local Nimba culture.

Duo said journalist Yormie was taken to the headquarters of the local Poro Society for questioning and his family and town people from Gblah Township in Zor-geh have been invited to form part of a hearing, where the journalist will be questioned whether he is a member of the Poro Society, and if so, why he chose to discuss the 'secret society' on radio.

If the journalist is not a member of the Poro Society, Duo said, the family and traditional town people of journalist Yormie will be informed of what their son has done to the culture of Nimba.

Duo rejected claims that the abducted journalist was physically assaulted, insisting also that the journalist is not under 'initiation' into the Poro Society, but there are concerns about his broadcast. He assured the PUL in a phone call that journalist Alex Yormie will be released to his family on Tuesday.

The PUL says while it respects and understands the secrecy of the Poro Society, the unlawful detention of the journalist is unacceptable and a violation of his rights. The Union calls for his unconditional and immediate release.

It is unfortunate that the journalist now finds himself in arbitrary detention for reporting government policy, which Mr. Melvin Duo, the General Culture Coordinator of Nimba, is aware of.

The PUL is actively monitoring the situation and calls on the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Information to restrain Poro authorities from intimidating and harassing journalists.