South Africa: New Parties Challenge ANC in Key Nelson Mandela Bay Vote

1 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa has named Sukoluhle Ndunyana to contest Ward 57 in Motherwell, once a safe African National Congress seat.
  • The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party is also making its debut in the area, with Zweledinga Williams standing against candidates from the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters and Azapo.

Ward 57 in Motherwell is up for grabs, and new kids on the political block want in.

The seat became vacant after African National Congress councillor Thembinkosi Maswana died. It has long been an ANC stronghold, but parties like Build One South Africa and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party are hoping to break that grip.

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane campaigned door-to-door on Monday. He told residents at a community meeting in Ngoma Park Street that voting for the same party will not fix things.

"This council has been ravaged by too much political meddling," he said. "Now it's time for change."

He urged people to vote in Wednesday's by-election and help "take power back".

Build One South Africa has picked Sukoluhle Ndunyana to run. The ANC's candidate is Ntombizanele Boyana. The Economic Freedom Fighters have named Bathandwa Kalimashe, while Azapo is fielding Fikiswa Kondile. The MK Party's candidate is Zweledinga Williams.

Special voting started on Tuesday. The main vote takes place on Wednesday.

Other local issues include illegal dumping, speeding up electricity to informal settlements, and reopening the Motherwell Library, which has been closed since 2020.

