South Africa: Police Thank Public in Fort Hare Murder Arrests

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, thanked the media, social media community and community members for assisting police investigators to track down two hitmen linked to the murder of Mboneli Vesele.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has expressed appreciation to the media, social media community, and members of the public for their assistance in tracking down two suspects linked to the murder of Mboneli Vesele.

Vesele was the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor and Principal, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu.

Vesele was shot and killed inside a vehicle while waiting for the Vice Chancellor outside the Principals home n Alice, Eastern Cape, on 6 January 2023.

On 15 November 2024, the South African Police Service (SAPS) published the suspects' pictures and a request to the public for assistance in tracking down the three wanted suspects after obtaining a J50 warrant of arrest for Bafana Chiliza, Nkosiyazi "Dipopoz" Maphumulo and Siphiwo "Spijojo "Jejane.

On 21 June 2025, a multi-disciplinary SAPS team, acting on intelligence provided by the public, tracked the suspects to Zakkariya Park in Johannesburg, where two of the alleged hitmen were arrested.

The SAPS confirms the arrest of Bafana Chiliza and Nkosiyazi Maphumulo. Both suspects are currently in custody and will be charged accordingly.

The third suspect, Siphiwo "Spijojo" Jejane, is still at large, and the police are still searching for him.

General Masemola commended the investigation team, which has been working around the clock to apprehend all those involved in the killings at Fort Hare University to justice.

"Members of the public play a significant role in assisting the work of the police in apprehending wanted suspects. We thank all stakeholders for playing their part," said Gen Masemola.

The total number of suspects arrested in connection with the Fort Hare murders, is now 12, with 10 arrests made since 2023, and some still in police custody.

Anyone with information on Siphiwo Jejane's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Warrant Officer Nkosi on 0825575789 or Sergeant Mokoena on 0818517758.