South Africa: Cold Snap Sweeps Across Western and Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape from late Thursday into Sunday.

The weather conditions will lead to very cold, windy, and wet conditions, with daytime temperatures plunging to 10°C and below, and windy at 30 km/h in places over the western and central interior of the Western Cape and the southern parts of the Namakwa District IN Northern Cape.

"These conditions are likely to spread to the western escarpment of the Namawka as well as to the eastern interior of the Western Cape over the weekend. In addition, light snowfalls are possible over the mountain peaks of the Western Cape and southern parts of Namakwa.

"The public and small stock farmers are advised to take the necessary precaution to ensure the safety and health of their animals during very cold, wet and windy days," SAWS said on Tuesday.

In addition, the western parts of the Western Cape will be hit by a series of cold fronts that will bring scattered to widespread showers and rain, from late Wednesday night into Sunday.

"The most significant cold front will reach the south-western Cape by Friday afternoon, when quick and heavy downpours are possible. 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 20-35 mm are likely over the south-western parts, reaching 50 mm over the mountainous region.

"Even though only 5-10 mm are possible on Saturday, another cold front making landfall early Sunday will mostly likely bring 10-20 mm over the south-western Cape. Therefore, rain-on-rain together with saturated soils will lead to minor impacts with a low likelihood of significant impacts to occur," the weather service said.

The weather service warned that the expected weather conditions will lead to flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements, which may lead to damage to property/infrastructure and danger to life due to fast flowing streams over low-lying bridges.

Major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded and damaged could lead to increased travel time. Mudslides and rockfalls are also possible.

Essential services such as water and electricity may also be affected.