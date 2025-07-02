South Africa: Petrol Prices Set to Increase From Wednesday

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has announced that all grades of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin are expected to increase from Wednesday, 2 July 2025, when the latest monthly price adjustments take effect.

The retail price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is expected to decrease across the country, except in the Western Cape.

The new fuel price adjustments are as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): 55c increase.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): 52c increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 82c increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 84c increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 67c increase.

Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 89c increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPG: 57c decrease countrywide, excluding Western Cape where it'll increase by R1.90 per kg.

The department attributed the increases to a number of factors, including the recent increase in Brent Crude oil prices.

"The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 63.95 US Dollars (USD) to 69.36 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the recent geopolitical tension in the Middle East, between Israel and Iran, which raised fears of potential crude oil supply disruptions.

"The average international petroleum product prices followed the increasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 68.45 cents per litre (c/l), 100.48 c/l and 83.20 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased slightly during the period under review," the DMPR said.

Furthermore, a Supply Cost Recovery on Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province, has been approved.

"The Minister has approved a 14% increase in Supply Cost Recovery on the MRGP of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay (Western Cape) as an interim measure, for a period of 24 months.

"Accordingly, the interim MRGP in Western Cape will be R15.22 per metric ton (845.018 c/l), excluding VAT, for the period from the 2nd of July 2025 to the 5th of August 2025. Therefore, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas in Western Cape will be R36.08 effective from the 2nd of July 2025," the department said.