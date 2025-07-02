South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Picks ANC Over Flood Crisis

1 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane took 34 days off to support his sons at an initiation school, skipping his government role but staying active in ANC work.
  • At least 28 boys died during last summer's initiation season in the Eastern Cape, but no deaths have been reported yet in the current winter season.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is being criticised for stepping away from his official duties while the province deals with a major disaster.

He announced that he is on leave from government work until 23 July to attend to "family commitments". But it turns out his leave is so he can support his sons through their traditional initiation process.

At the same time, Mabuyane stayed active in the African National Congress duties. He was reportedly involved in the party's OR Tambo regional conference over the weekend.

Speaking to News24, he said, "I am on leave, full stop. In my absence, there's an acting premier. In my absence [from ANC work], there's an acting chairperson. It doesn't necessarily mean I personally have to be there."

The timing of his break has upset many, especially as the province is dealing with the deadly effects of the initiation season. Others have praised him for being a present and responsible father.

Initiation schools in the province have a tragic history. In the 2024 summer season, at least 28 boys died while undergoing the sacred rite of passage. Most of the deaths were blamed on dehydration and illegal schools.

So far, the 2025 winter season, which began on 15 June, has not recorded any deaths.

