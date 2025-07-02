South Africa: Gauteng Blames Pay Delays on Verification Issues - South African News Briefs - July 2, 2025

Pixabay
2 July 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Gauteng Teacher Assistants Go Unpaid in June Due to Verification Delays

At least 8,000 teacher assistants in Gauteng were not paid their June salaries due to verification delays managed by the National Department of Basic Education, reports EWN. The assistants were recruited on 1 June as part of the provincial government's plan to create job opportunities for previously unemployed youths and assist overburdened teachers in Gauteng's public schools. The provincial education department has apologised and assured that all affected individuals would be paid by the end of July.

OR Tambo Airport Hit by Security Checkpoint Delays

Changes at security checkpoints at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport caused long queues, reports TimesLIVE. The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed "operational disruptions" and said it was working to restore normal service levels.  Acsa said that domestic operations had largely stabilised by late afternoon and additional staff had been deployed to assist international travellers. Passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures to avoid delays. Other airports remain unaffected.

City of Ekurhuleni Auditor Shot Dead

A senior auditor in the City of Ekurhuleni, Mpho Mafole, was shot and killed while driving on the R23 highway in Kempton Park, reports EWN. Mafole, who headed the city's forensic audits unit, was attacked by unknown suspects. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, and police have launched a murder investigation.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.