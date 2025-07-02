Uganda: Museveni Hails Jinja Agricultural Show for Promoting Agriculture, Tourism, Minerals, and Services

President Museveni has commended the annual Jinja Agricultural Show for its central role in advancing Uganda's development strategy anchored in Agriculture, Tourism, Minerals, and Services (ATMS).

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Paul Mwambu, Commissioner for Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), President Museveni described the event as a critical platform for knowledge transfer and technology adoption.

Speaking at the official opening of the 31st edition of the agricultural show at Jinja Show Grounds, Mwambu conveyed Museveni's appreciation for how the event brings together innovators, farmers, researchers, and students to exchange ideas and access cutting-edge agricultural solutions.

"The show organizes a platform that exposes farmers to new and improved agricultural technologies, which helps them become more productive," the President said.

"Our National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has developed several technologies to address challenges such as climate change, pests, and soil fertility decline. Such exhibitions are critical for spreading these innovations to farmers."

Running under the theme "Technological Innovations Driving Farm Wealth," this year's exhibition has drawn over 300 exhibitors, including participants from abroad.

For the first time, the event has been extended to more than two weeks--beginning with a general exhibition phase ending this Friday, followed by an education-focused segment tailored for students throughout next week.

President Museveni urged farmers to take full advantage of the innovations on display, highlighting that improved productivity and commercialization are key to achieving national development goals.

He also underscored the importance of youth engagement, noting that their involvement in modern agriculture is essential for tackling unemployment and building a sustainable future.

"I am confident our farmers will resourcefully utilize this opportunity to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to improve farm yields," the President said.

Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Richard Gulume used the occasion to push back against speculation that the national agricultural exhibition could be moved from Jinja. He strongly advocated for Jinja to remain the permanent host.

"This show has been here for the last 40 years. I first attended it in the 1970s when I was in Primary Four," Gulume said.

"Showgoers are used to coming here. There shouldn't be any plans to take it elsewhere."

He appealed to both MAAIF and the Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) to uphold Jinja as the historic home of the national event, citing its accessibility, tradition, and strategic location on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Alex Mukotanyi, acting spokesperson for the show, confirmed a surge in participation and public interest this year.

"We're excited to host over 300 exhibitors, including participants from foreign countries. This reinforces the show's status as the biggest and most diverse agricultural exhibition in the country," he said.

As Uganda pushes for modernization of its agriculture sector, the Jinja Agricultural Show remains a key event for aligning smallholder farmers and youth with national goals.

The forum continues to promote innovation, practical learning, and policy dialogue, positioning itself as a catalyst for building a productive, competitive, and inclusive agricultural economy.