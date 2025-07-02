Uganda: Residents Dismantle Dilapidated Bridge in Protest, Block Minister Bahati's Campaign Convoy

Tension flared in Nyombe Parish, Kahungye Sub-county, Ndorwa County West, as angry residents on Tuesday dismantled a dilapidated bridge along the Rwenkorongo-Nyombe-Katete-Nkora Road, effectively blocking Minister David Bahati and his campaign team from accessing parts of Butanda Sub-county.

The incident unfolded as Minister Bahati, who also serves as the State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, was en route to campaign meetings in Hamuhambo and Kifurugutu villages under his ongoing village-to-village mobilisation efforts.

Residents accused the minister of failing to fulfill long-standing pledges to rehabilitate the Kabaya Bridge, located near Kabaya Parents Primary School and surrounded by Habuhinga and Kasiru villages.

They said the bridge has been in a dangerous state for years, despite Bahati's repeated campaign promises to have it repaired.

"We are tired of empty promises. Every election season, he tells us the bridge will be fixed, but after voting, nothing happens," one of the protesters said.

Locals say the deteriorated bridge has posed serious risks, especially to school-going children and traders who use the route daily.

By the time of reporting, Minister Bahati's team was forced to abandon their planned route and seek alternative access to Butanda Sub-county.

Efforts to get a comment from the minister were still underway.