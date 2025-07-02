Ugandan Police Officers Applauded for Professionalism in Somalia Peacekeeping Mission

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has lauded the 12th Formed Police Unit (FPU) for its exemplary professionalism, discipline, and resilience during a 14-month peacekeeping deployment in Mogadishu, Somalia. The officers served under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the African Union Support to Somalia (AUSSOM).

The commendation came during an official operational debrief led by the Director of Operations, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Frank Mwesigwa, who praised the officers for executing their duties with distinction under extremely challenging security conditions.

"I commended the officers for exhibiting professionalism, discipline, and successful mission execution under challenging conditions and asymmetric threats," Mwesigwa said during the session.

Mwesigwa further urged the returnees to apply the skills and frontline experience gained during the mission to enhance domestic policing, especially in anticipation of heightened political activity as Uganda approaches the 2026 elections.

"I urged them to leverage their frontline experience to strengthen domestic policing and manage public order, especially during the election season," he added.

The debrief was attended by several senior officers, including CP Okosh Simon, Deputy Director of Operations; CP Namaye Polly, Chief Political and Security Officer; and SSP Justus Asimwe, who served as Contingent Commander during the Somalia mission.

Their presence underscored the importance UPF places on acknowledging and supporting officers who serve in high-risk environments abroad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Conflict Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 12th FPU contingent, deployed as part of Uganda's long-standing contribution to regional peace and stability, operated in a volatile security environment characterized by insurgent threats and civil unrest.

Their role included public order management, protection of key installations, and support to Somali security institutions.

The UPF leadership described the successful completion of the mission as a testament to the dedication, discipline, and capacity of Ugandan officers to operate effectively on international peace support operations.

As the officers return to their home stations, expectations are high that their experiences will enhance the force's capacity to manage security challenges at home, particularly as the country braces for a tense and competitive electoral period.

The UPF has consistently contributed to African Union peace missions, particularly in Somalia, where Ugandan police and military personnel have been instrumental in stabilisation and capacity-building efforts since 2007.