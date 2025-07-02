Uganda: Bishop Bukomeko Warns Politicians Against Inciting Fear Ahead of 2026 Elections

As political tensions begin to rise ahead of Uganda's 2026 general elections, the Rt Rev James Bukomeko, Bishop of Mityana Diocese, has called on politicians and civic leaders to prioritise peace and national unity over incitement and division.

Speaking during a confirmation service at Ttanda Church of Uganda in Kyankoowe archdeaconry, Bishop Bukomeko condemned early signs of political agitation, including recent clashes among National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters in Sembabule District.

He cautioned that escalating rhetoric and fear-mongering could endanger the country's stability.

"As the election season approaches, I urge all political actors to exercise maturity and avoid provoking fear or unrest among the people," he said.

"Let leadership be rooted in humility and service, not rivalry and division."

The bishop's warning comes as political campaigns begin to take shape, with early mobilizations in various regions triggering localized tensions.

Bishop Bukomeko urged leaders to embrace a civic-minded approach to leadership, one that promotes understanding of government programs and avoids the manipulation of public sentiment.

"People need clarity, not confusion. Leaders must step up and ensure that citizens receive accurate information about how government works," he said, challenging Members of Parliament and presidential representatives to foster civic education and transparency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bishop's remarks came during a spiritually charged service that saw 66 young Christians confirmed into the Anglican faith. Yet the event also took on a broader tone, becoming a platform to call for moral revival amid the political climate.

Addressing the congregation, Bishop Bukomeko emphasized the importance of parenting and mentorship in anchoring society against the pressures of politics and social change.

"Parenting is not simply about meeting material needs. It's about values, discipline, and presence," he told the gathering.

"We must raise children who understand integrity, kindness, and responsibility."

Rev. Venerable Fredrick Kironde, Archdeacon of Busimbi, echoed the bishop's concerns, urging families to become active agents of moral formation.

"Our homes must become the first schools of discipline and faith," he said. "Let us not delegate moral instruction to institutions alone -- the foundation starts with parents."

Rev. Kironde also encouraged the newly confirmed youth to stand firm in their faith, warning them against distractions and negative influences prevalent in today's society.

The service, though centered on religious rites, doubled as a community dialogue on Uganda's social fabric and leadership ethos.

With the countdown to the 2026 elections already underway, religious figures like Bishop Bukomeko are using the pulpit to advocate for peace, truth, and family-centered values.

"We must not let elections divide us," Bishop Bukomeko said in his parting message. "Uganda needs leaders who inspire hope, not fear. This is the time to build, not to break."