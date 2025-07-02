Uganda's HIV Numbers Cross 1.5 Million Mark As Adults Bear the Heaviest Burden

1 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

Uganda's total number of people living with HIV has surpassed 1.5 million, according to the latest 2024 estimates from the Uganda AIDS Commission, a figure that signals a concerning rise in cases and the ongoing challenge of controlling the epidemic.

The data shows that 1,527,240 people are currently living with HIV across the country, with adults aged 15 and above accounting for the vast majority of 1,456,570 cases.

Women remain disproportionately affected, making up over 60% of adult cases (927,751), compared to 528,819 among men. Children aged 0 to 14 contribute 70,669 to the national total.

The Uganda AIDS Commission attributes the rising figures to several factors, including gaps in HIV prevention uptake, new infections among young people, and limited male involvement in testing and treatment.

While recent advancements such as the introduction of long-acting injectable HIV prevention tools like Lenacapavir that offer renewed hope, experts warn that increased investment, targeted awareness, and gender-sensitive interventions are still needed.

As Uganda presses toward its 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat, the growing number of people living with HIV calls for a national reckoning and renewed focus on inclusive, community-based strategies to reverse the trend.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.