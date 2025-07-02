Uganda's HIV Numbers Cross 1.5 Million Mark As Adults Bear the Heaviest Burden

Uganda's total number of people living with HIV has surpassed 1.5 million, according to the latest 2024 estimates from the Uganda AIDS Commission, a figure that signals a concerning rise in cases and the ongoing challenge of controlling the epidemic.

The data shows that 1,527,240 people are currently living with HIV across the country, with adults aged 15 and above accounting for the vast majority of 1,456,570 cases.

Women remain disproportionately affected, making up over 60% of adult cases (927,751), compared to 528,819 among men. Children aged 0 to 14 contribute 70,669 to the national total.

The Uganda AIDS Commission attributes the rising figures to several factors, including gaps in HIV prevention uptake, new infections among young people, and limited male involvement in testing and treatment.

While recent advancements such as the introduction of long-acting injectable HIV prevention tools like Lenacapavir that offer renewed hope, experts warn that increased investment, targeted awareness, and gender-sensitive interventions are still needed.

As Uganda presses toward its 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat, the growing number of people living with HIV calls for a national reckoning and renewed focus on inclusive, community-based strategies to reverse the trend.