Uganda Warned Against '2.1 Child Crisis' As Global Fertility Falls

Stakeholders in population and reproductive health have warned that the world faces not a crisis of overpopulation or population decline, but a deeper threat to reproductive freedom and agency.

This message was reinforced on Tuesday, July 1, as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) launched the State of the World Population Report 2025, titled, "The Real Fertility Crisis", which shines a spotlight on the inability of millions around the world to create the families they want--whether that means having children or not.

Speaking at the national launch event, Joseph Muvawala, Executive Director of the National Planning Authority, said Uganda is already seeing signs of declining fertility, with the 2024 census indicating a drop to one in every four children compared to previous trends.

"There's a global decline in fertility, and Uganda is no exception. It is both good and bad. But we must guard against the 2.1 child crisis," Muvawala warned, referring to the replacement fertility rate needed to maintain a stable population.

Muvawala emphasized that the real crisis lies not in the numbers, but in people's inability to make informed, free decisions about reproduction. He commended Uganda's development model for beginning to address these challenges.

"In many ways, Uganda is moving in the right direction, especially through the Parish Development Model, which is key to integrating reproductive health with economic empowerment," he said.

He called for increased access to income opportunities, competence-based education, and ensuring that children--especially girls--remain in school at least until age 16.

Uganda is preparing to mark World Population Day on July 11.

The global report by UNFPA challenges prevailing narratives of demographic doom. It reveals that millions of people are still unable to access the services, rights, and conditions necessary to achieve their desired family size.

Dr Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA, described this as the real fertility crisis.

"One in ten women cannot decide whether to use contraception. One in four cannot say no to sex," she said. "This is not freedom. This is a crisis of reproductive agency."

The report is based on surveys conducted in 14 countries, representing over a third of the global population, and reveals that both underachieved and overachieved fertility aspirations are widespread.

Barriers cited include poor access to reproductive healthcare, economic instability, gender discrimination, and limited support systems such as affordable childcare and education.

"This report isn't about scaremongering over low birthrates or overpopulation," Dr Kanem said.

"It's about asking people what they want for their futures and listening to them. If we're going to address fertility, the starting point must be reproductive agency--free and informed choice."

UNFPA calls for policy shifts that focus not on manipulating population numbers, but on empowering individuals through gender equality, economic stability, and access to quality health services.

According to the report, the fertility rate globally has dropped from 5 children per woman in 1950 to 2.25 today, and is projected to reach 2.1 by 2050.

The shift reflects improvements in healthcare and contraceptive access, but also signals that many are still unable to exercise full reproductive autonomy.

The launch of the report sets the tone for this year's World Population Day, which will center on the theme of reproductive choice and rights--a call to governments, development partners and communities to prioritize the lived experiences of individuals over abstract demographic targets.

As Dr Kanem concluded, "Let's create the conditions where people who want to experience the joys and responsibilities of parenting can do so--on their own terms, with hope for a better future."