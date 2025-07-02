Uganda: Ministry of Health Commissions 134 Community Health Workers in Kyotera

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, has commissioned 134 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) who successfully completed six months of training in Kyotera District.

The commissioning ceremony, held on June 26, 2025, marks a significant step in strengthening primary healthcare delivery at the community level.

The training was supported by the Global Fund and implemented by The AIDS Support Organisation (TASO), focusing on equipping the CHEWs with essential skills to provide basic health services, promote disease prevention, and enhance access to healthcare in hard-to-reach areas.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Atwine commended the new graduates for their commitment and urged them to serve diligently as the first point of contact for health services in their communities.

"Community Health Extension Workers play a critical role in bridging the gap between health facilities and the people. Your work will save lives by promoting early detection, prevention, and timely referral of health cases," Dr. Atwine emphasised.

The newly trained CHEWs will be deployed across Kyotera District to support ongoing efforts in improving health outcomes, particularly in areas such as maternal health, child health, HIV/AIDS response, and the fight against preventable diseases.

The Ministry of Health continues to prioritise investments in community health systems as part of Uganda's broader strategy to achieve universal health coverage.