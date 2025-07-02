Uganda: Push to Integrate French Into Uganda's Primary School Curriculum Gains Momentum

Language educators in Uganda are urging the government to introduce French as a subject in primary schools.

The proponents say early exposure will better prepare learners for future academic and global career opportunities.

The call came from Alliance Française Kampala, a leading organisation promoting French language education in Uganda.

The appeal was made during their visit to St. Henry's College Kitovu in Masaka City, where they launched a nationwide outreach campaign to strengthen French teaching across the country.

Currently, French is offered in some secondary schools, but advocates argue that introducing it at the primary level will boost proficiency and improve learners' chances in both education and employment.

"We want French to be more than just a subject for passing exams. Learners should master it deeply to pursue certificates, diplomas, and degrees in the language," said Karim Cwinya'ay, coordinator at Alliance Française Kampala.

The campaign started in the Greater Masaka sub-region with visits to St Henry's College Kitovu and St Theresa Girls Secondary School Bwanda in Kalungu District.

The team's goal is to assess learning conditions, identify challenges, and provide practical support to teachers and students.

At St. Henry's College Kitovu, the delegation was welcomed by Headteacher Rev. Brother Martins Wanambwa, alongside French teachers and students.

During discussions, learners were encouraged to see French not only as an academic requirement but also as a gateway to global job markets.

"French is a professional skill with high demand in international institutions, offering well-paying career opportunities," Cwinya'ay explained. "Over 1,000 people in Uganda are currently studying French, reflecting its growing importance."

However, he expressed concern that some schools have discontinued French due to logistical challenges or shifting priorities.

He called on the Ministry of Education to consider making French compulsory from the primary level to enhance Uganda's competitiveness internationally.

Nyamwiza Blessings, a representative from Alliance Française Kampala, emphasized that many students still regard French primarily as a subject to pass exams. She encouraged learners to embrace it as a transformative life skill.

"French is not just a subject; it's a powerful tool that opens doors globally," she said.

At St. Theresa Girls Secondary School Bwanda, the team was warmly received by French teachers, students, and Headteacher Rev. Sister Betty Namwazi, who praised the initiative as timely and vital.

"Learning French gives our girls a competitive edge," said Sr. Namwazi. "We are committed to providing every opportunity for success through language education."

Students at both schools expressed enthusiasm for French, highlighting lessons, songs, and drama as enjoyable ways to build fluency. They also shared challenges but remained committed to mastering the language.

Cwinya'ay concluded by encouraging especially the girls to value their education and seize the opportunities French offers.

"In today's world, girls who don't pursue education face significant disadvantages. French is a skill that can change your life--it will never let you down," he said.

Alliance Française Kampala's outreach campaign will continue, aiming to support more schools nationwide through teacher training, resource provision, and career guidance in French language education.