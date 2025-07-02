Uganda: Govt to Avail Water for Irrigation in the Hilly Areas of Rubanda ,Minister Musasizi Reveals

1 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The state Minister of finance Henry Musasizi has Revealed that Government Plans to avail Water for irrigation in Hilly Areas of Rubanda District.

While speaking at Hakesiriba Campaign Rally, Musasizi who is also the Rubanda East Mp revealed that he had talked to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni about the challenge of access to water in Hilly areas of Rubanda District, and the President accepted to include the issue in the upcoming NRM Manifesto.

"It's a Mid-term program. We may not beging this or next year, but it's already in plan, and at the right time, people of Rubanda District will have their water problems entirely solved," Musasizi said.

It should be remembered that Minister Musasizi also presented the issue of water before the President early this year when Museveni visited Rubanda District to assess the impact of Parish Development Model.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.