Uganda: Govt to Avail Water for Irrigation in the Hilly Areas of Rubanda ,Minister Musasizi Reveals

The state Minister of finance Henry Musasizi has Revealed that Government Plans to avail Water for irrigation in Hilly Areas of Rubanda District.

While speaking at Hakesiriba Campaign Rally, Musasizi who is also the Rubanda East Mp revealed that he had talked to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni about the challenge of access to water in Hilly areas of Rubanda District, and the President accepted to include the issue in the upcoming NRM Manifesto.

"It's a Mid-term program. We may not beging this or next year, but it's already in plan, and at the right time, people of Rubanda District will have their water problems entirely solved," Musasizi said.

It should be remembered that Minister Musasizi also presented the issue of water before the President early this year when Museveni visited Rubanda District to assess the impact of Parish Development Model.