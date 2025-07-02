Uganda: Kasese High Court Gears Up to Tackle Criminal Case Backlog in Landmark July Session

In a strategic effort to expedite justice and reduce a growing backlog of criminal cases, the Kasese High Court has launched preparations for a major criminal session set to begin on July 7, 2025.

The session, to be presided over by Justice Lawrence Tweyanze, will hear 45 serious criminal cases, signalling a renewed commitment by the Judiciary to enhance access to timely and fair justice.

The initiative was formally set in motion with a pre-session meeting held today at Mubuku Government Prison, moderated by Deputy Registrar Nkwasibwe Ivan.

The meeting brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including legal advocates, prison authorities, process servers, and officials from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Justice Tweyanze, addressing the participants, underscored the importance of plea bargaining as a key strategy for expediting case resolution.

"We aim to clear this backlog through daily hearings, and I encourage accused persons ready to accept responsibility to take advantage of the plea bargaining process," he said.

Among the 45 cases scheduled for hearing are 27 of Aggravated Defilement, nine of Murder, four of Aggravated Robbery, two of Rape, and one case of Aggravated Trafficking in Children--highlighting the serious nature of the offenses.

The pre-session dialogue emphasised inter-agency collaboration. Seven advocates pledged to offer pro bono legal services, ensuring that even those without legal representation can access justice. Resident State Attorney Mr. Oundo Godfrey confirmed the ODPP's full readiness, noting that witness attendance and timely file processing were already underway.

Process servers reaffirmed their commitment to efficient document delivery, while prison authorities expressed appreciation for the Judiciary's proactive stance.

"This initiative will go a long way in decongesting our prison and restoring hope among inmates," said the Officer-in-Charge of Mubuku Government Prison.

Justice Tweyanze and the legal team also took time to engage directly with the accused persons, answering questions about the legal process and sentencing. This interaction culminated in plea-taking at the prison, with all cases now formally set to begin on July 7 at the High Court.

Notably, two inmates with mental health concerns were identified. Their cases will be forwarded to the High Court for ministerial orders to ensure appropriate legal and medical handling.

Following the meeting, Justice Tweyanze toured the prison facility, observing conditions and interacting with staff and inmates. The Officer-in-Charge commended his visit as a sign of genuine concern and leadership.

Justice Tweyanze concluded the day by reaffirming his ambitious target: to resolve all pending criminal cases within his first 100 days in office at the Kasese High Court.

"This is about restoring public confidence in our justice system," he said. "Justice delayed is justice denied, and we are here to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied."

The upcoming session is being seen as a critical test of judicial efficiency and a model for similar interventions across the country.