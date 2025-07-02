East Africa: Uganda Reinsurance Company Launches USSD-Based Comesa Yellow Card Verification Platform

Uganda Reinsurance Company Limited (Uganda Re) has in partnership with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) launched a USSD-powered digital verification platform for the COMESA Yellow Card.

This regional third-party motor vehicle insurance scheme facilitates seamless cross-border travel.

Speaking during the launch at Skyz Hotel in Kampala, Ronald Musoke, the CEO for Uganda Re said the USSD-based digital verification platform is a significant step in revolutionalising the verification of regional third- party motor vehicle insurance holders.

"Enforcement agents can now perform real -time verification to ascertain whether insurance stickers are authentic or not. With fake COMESA yellow cards being issued mainly at border points, we hope this USSD-based platform will help address this issue," Musoke said.

He said the innovation will allow security enforcement agencies at the border points will now be able to ascertain the authenticity of COMESA yellow cards quickly and accurately, saving time for drivers.

The card ensures that motorists traveling across 13 member states are covered by valid third-party insurance, promoting road safety, protecting accident victims, and easing regional trade and transport.

The COMESA yellow card can now be verified through *284*8070# on MTN and Airtel networks.

Speaking during the function, the Director Strategy and Market Development at the Insurance Regulatory Authority Sande Protazio hailed Uganda Reinsurance Company for the innovation.

"In the past there have been many challenges with the COMESA yellow cards as many vehicles were coming through and it was very hard to verify the authenticity of the insurance they were carrying. That came in with challenges for the sector. When a vehicle had been involved in an accident, let say in Uganda and on submission of the claim, the insurer discovers that the sticker is not genuine, the message which would go across was that insurance companies don't pay. With this innovation using an ordinary phone, one will be able to dial and get to know whether the sticker is valid or not, expired or vehicle doesn't exist in the insurance database," Sande said.

The official from Insurance Regulatory Authority said with the new innovation, the insurer has been enabled to verify the legitimacy of the insurance a certain vehicle is holding and the consumer has also been enabled to verify before they pay money that the sticker is legitimate or not.

"The supplier side, consumer and enforcer's sides have all been enabled to verify, not just looking at the sticker but by keying in certain credentials to know its authenticity."

He said as the regulator, this is a promising development to the insurance sector.

Calven Mutyavaviri, CEO, Council of Bureaux Secretariat from COMESA hailed the innovation as a gamechanger.

He said the platform is a cornerstone for regional integration while reducing the burden of road accidents.

"This is an important achievement in ensuring safer and more secure roads across our borders by reducing time required for verification," Mutyavaviri said.

The Uganda Police deputy traffic director, Norman Musinga welcomed the new innovation that he said will save time spent by traffic officers to verify the COMESA yellow cards, especially at border points.

"We welcome this innovation as police. This shows we are taking strides in the right direction Previously we were operating manually but this is a great improvement," Musinga said.

He however called for system interlinking for all countries in COMESA to ensure COMEA yellow cards from each of these countries is easily read by their counterparts.

The Chief Executive Officer at Uganda Insurers' Association, Jonan Kisakye said this innovation will help authorities in the various countries in COMESA crackdown on non-compliance in terms of regional third-party motor vehicle insurance.

He said the USSD-based application will help identify those who don't have regional third-party motor vehicle insurance but also those who are involved in duplicating them.

The chairperson of the Uganda National Transporters Alliance, William Busulwa said the innovation is a sigh of relief for truck drivers who always spent a lot of time waiting for verification of their COMESA yellow cards at the border points and various checkpoints throughout the region.

"It will help us reduce time and cost that drivers incurred while we had challenges to verify the cards. The COMESA yellow card can expire while in Malaba and you don't know but with this USSD- based application, driver can know the expiry and buy another one that can easily be verified."

In the year 2022/ 23, a total of 308,844 COMESA yellow cards were issued in the region, generating $17.23 million.