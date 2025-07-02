Africa: Experts Call for Greener Cities As Climate Change Fuels Health Crisis in Africa

As climate change continues to exacerbate health inequalities across Africa, experts are now calling for cities to integrate more green infrastructure to cushion urban populations from its dire consequences.

Speaking during a cross-border media café on the climate-health crisis in Africa, health and environmental experts emphasised that increasing urban temperatures, fuelled by unsustainable development, are driving a silent but deadly health emergency--particularly for women, children, and vulnerable populations living in informal settlements.

"In some countries like the Netherlands, they are greening their buildings by planting vegetation that can grow on rooftops and walls so that buildings are naturally insulated," said Mweetwa Mudenda from Lusaka Apex Medical University.

"Cities are so much about infrastructure and less of vegetation. We need to deliberately plan for green parks. For example, having green roofs can reduce temperatures," he added.

Uganda is already grappling with the health effects of rising temperatures. According to the Ministry of Health, there has been an uptick in cases of heat stress, dehydration, and related complications, particularly among expectant mothers and elderly citizens.

During the peak of the March-May 2024 heatwave, health facilities in Kampala reported a sharp increase in patients presenting with respiratory distress and heat-related illnesses.

Research has shown that climate change not only directly causes heat-related ailments but also indirectly contributes to poor maternal health outcomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pregnant women are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, with studies linking high ambient temperatures to increased risks of preterm birth, low birth weight, and maternal mortality.

The World Health Organisation (2024) also points to climate-driven food insecurity as a contributor to gestational diabetes and poor nutrition among expectant mothers.

The urban environment is a significant part of this crisis. Charcoal burning, road traffic emissions, and unregulated industrial activities are releasing harmful pollutants such as PM₂.₅, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), and sulfur dioxide (SO₂)--all of which worsen respiratory conditions.

Indoor air pollution from open-fire cooking in informal settlements remains a "silent but pervasive threat," especially to women and children who are most exposed.

Dominic Nyasulu, the national coordinator of the National Youth Network on Climate Change in Malawi, highlighted the potential of urban reforms: "Targeting cities can significantly benefit climate and health due to high population density and the potential for comprehensive interventions."

Experts are now pushing for practical solutions such as the adoption of green roofs, reflective surfaces on buildings, urban parks, and the protection of existing green belts to reduce the urban heat island effect. These measures are not just aesthetic but lifesaving.

"We are all happy when we see new buildings, new investments, and so on--but one aspect of it will always affect some people," warned Mudenda. "If we don't think about integrating green infrastructure into our planning, we will continue to pay with our health."