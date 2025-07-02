Uganda's Fertility Rate Drops to 4.5, but Govt Urges Caution Against Future Decline

Uganda's fertility rate has declined to 4.5 children per woman, reflecting progress in access to reproductive health services and education, according to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

However, authorities have warned against complacency, cautioning that fertility should not fall below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

Executive Director of the National Planning Authority (NPA), Dr. Joseph Muvawala, said the decline was a welcome development, but urged continued investment in reproductive health and education to manage the country's demographic future.

"We welcome this gradual decline, as it reflects growing access to reproductive health services and education," said Dr. Muvawala.

"However, we must always safeguard against fertility falling below the replacement level of 2.1 children, which could pose long-term demographic challenges."

Speaking during the release of the 2025 State of the World Population Report, Dr. Muvawala emphasised that the real global crisis is not one of declining population numbers, but rather a lack of reproductive autonomy.

"The real crisis we face globally is not one of population decline, but one of reproductive agency the ability of individuals to decide freely and responsibly whether, when, and with whom to have children," he noted.

The report highlights ongoing barriers to reproductive health access in Uganda, including economic hardship, gender inequality, and social expectations. While acknowledging progress, Dr. Muvawala called for further investment in education, social protection, and child care to enable individuals to make informed reproductive decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must invest in affordable childcare, social protection, and quality education to keep both boys and girls in school until completion and delay early childbearing," he said.

He also pointed to the Parish Development Model (PDM) as a key strategy in addressing financial constraints that limit reproductive choices and contribute to early marriage and childbearing.

Dr. Muvawala noted that with the rationalisation of government agencies, the NPA had taken over the functions of the defunct National Population Council and Physical Planning Board.

He said this consolidation would enhance integrated planning by aligning population dynamics, spatial planning, and long-term development under one institutional framework.

"With these added functions, the Authority is now better positioned to incorporate population factors into national development frameworks and to oversee physical and regional planning in a manner that supports sustainable land use and aligns with the aspirations of Vision 2040," he said.

He also announced that Uganda's own State of the Population Report will be launched later this year and invited the public to attend the World Population Day celebrations on July 11, 2025, in Kayunga District.

The event will be held under the theme "Promoting Population Health and Well-being through the Parish Development Model."