Uganda: Former Allies Collide in Bungokho Central MP Race

A once unshakable political alliance in Bungokho Central has fractured, as Masaba Muhmood--the current Mayor of Industrial Division in Mbale City--launches a spirited bid to unseat his former boss and mentor, Michael Welikhe Kafabusa, in the 2026 parliamentary race.

Masaba, who served for years as Welikhe's chief mobiliser during his time as area MP and minister, is now among the contenders for the NRM flag in Bungokho Central.

The development has shocked local political circles, setting the stage for a fierce contest between a political veteran and a once-loyal disciple turned challenger.

"I have stood with them as a man for 25 years," Masaba said in reference to his past alliances.

"But it appears some leaders have nothing to do other than being in politics. The voters will decide."

Michael Welikhe Kafabusa, a towering figure in Bungokho politics since 1996, represented the constituency--then Bungokho County South--in Parliament for two decades.

His ministerial credentials include stints as State Minister for Housing (2006-2011) and later as State Minister for Trade under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives from 2016 onward.

Currently reported to be in the UK, Welikhe is nonetheless expected to return to the campaign trail as the primaries draw closer.

In the last general election, Masaba played a key role in mobilising support for incumbent MP Richard Wandera, who dislodged Welikhe from the seat.

At the time, Masaba was ineligible to contest for elective office due to a lack of the minimum academic qualifications. Since then, he has upgraded his education credentials and is now fully qualified.

"People have been rumoring that I have no qualifications," Masaba told this publication. "Now that I have been nominated, they have nothing left to say."

"Then, he had the numbers but not the papers. Today, he has both," noted a political ally, underscoring Masaba's evolution from a behind-the-scenes mobiliser to a front-line political contender.

Still, the challenge before Masaba is considerable. While he enjoys urban visibility as Mayor of Industrial Division, Bungokho Central remains largely rural.

Winning will depend on whether he can reconnect with the grassroots, articulate a clear message, and convince voters that he is not merely a kingmaker--but the king himself.

Observers point to Welikhe's enduring legacy, particularly among older voters and long-standing NRM loyalists. His deep-rooted networks in the constituency remain a formidable force.

Meanwhile, the NRM race in Bungokho Central is attracting more than just old hands. New faces like Robert Wambede and George Wamono are also in the running, promising to rejuvenate the party's fortunes and bring fresh ideas to a constituency that has for long been dominated by political heavyweights.

With the return of Welikhe and the emergence of Masaba as a credible rival, the NRM primaries are shaping up to be a bruising contest of legacy, loyalty, and the changing face of grassroots power.

Whether the voters reward experience, fresh energy, or break entirely with the past, Bungokho Central is now firmly in the spotlight.